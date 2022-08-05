Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Alia Bhatt Reveals The Reason Why Her Husband Ranbir Kapoor Has A 'Serious Look' In His Photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are all set to welcome their first child together, will feature next in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra.'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 10:53 pm

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are amongst the most loved couples in Bollywood. Adorably called RanLia by their fans, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their fantasy-drama film, ‘Brahmastra’ in 2017. 

After being in a relationship for almost 5 years, Alia and Ranbir got hitched on April 14, 2022, at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The wedding ceremony only had the couple's close family members in attendance. Adding to the excitement of their fans, the couple recently went on to announce her pregnancy, and are all set to welcome their first child together.

The actress is currently busy promoting her recently released film, ‘Darlings’. During one of the promotional interviews with popular YouTubers Jaby Koay and Achara Kirk, Jaby questioned the actress as to why her husband Ranbir always looks serious in most of his pictures. He went on to ask Alia if he ever smiles at home.

To which, Alia quipped,  “Basically, he has those sunken eyes which make him look either serious or sad but that is just his face. Like very often, people tell me I look tense with my frown-focused face but that’s just how I am. That’s just his face. Ranbir is always smiling and laughing, but maybe you can say I am the one who makes him laugh and smile.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. It also features actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Alia has Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and a Hollywood film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ in the lineup. Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in ‘Animal’ and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

