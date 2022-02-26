Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Alia Bhatt On Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor: 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has come a long way from ‘Student Of The Year’ to her latest movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She will complete 10 years in the film industry soon. In a recent interview, she opened up about her journey and her relationship.

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 4:47 pm

Actress Alia Bhatt has come a long way from ‘Student Of The Year’ to her latest movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She will complete 10 years in the film industry soon. Bhatt never tries to avoid picking up difficult roles. In a recent interview, she opened up about her journey in the industry in these past 10 years.

Speaking to Bollywoodlife.com, the actress was asked about how empowering the role of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is, and she said it is empowering when a dream comes true to fit in the works of ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision and playing a character that has a lot of challenges and scope of discovery and growth. The actress also shared that in terms of experience and exposure she has witnessed so much with the help of characters she has portrayed, which is not possible for her in normal life.

Bhatt is giving back-to-back hits and climbing the ladder of success. When she was asked how she challenges the patriarchal society, the actress responded that the only way to win the challenges is to get support from the audience. "I can have numerous debates on patriarchy but for some reason, I always believe that people respond to examples, they don’t respond to dialogues” she added.

Meanwhile, Bhatt added also about her love life with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actress said that she is in a very good, happy, and safe place in her relationship. She went on to add, "It is what it is, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya.”

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Leela Bhansali
