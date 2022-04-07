Maldives has been the go-to holiday destination for Bollywood couples. However, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly ditching it for South Africa for their honeymoon.

According to a report in News 18, the actors, who are set to marry in the coming week will be heading to South Africa.

The wedding will be an intimate affair.

However, the fans are still awaiting an official announcement from the actors.

A source informed IndiaToday that while there is no official news, Bhatt and Kapoor have already decided on their honeymoon plans.

“Ranbir and Alia have decided to enjoy their honeymoon in South Africa. After celebrating the New Year abroad, the couple has planned to take a safari in Africa again," a source said.

Bhatt had shared pictures from the couple’s visit to South Africa earlier and they had met author and designer Lisa Christoffersen as well.

Christofferson had shared a picture and praised the couple saying, “Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India.”

After the wedding activities conclude, Kapoor will be devoting his time to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. Kapoor will share screen with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol for the film. The actor also has a Luv Ranjan film with Shraddha Kapoor in his list.

Bhatt on the other side, will go to the US for shooting ‘Heart Of Stone’, her Hollywood debut Netflix film. The actress will also be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Dream Kahani’. Bhatt also has her home productions ‘Darlings’ and ‘Jee Le Zara’.