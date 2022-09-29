Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Share A Message Ahead Of Wedding, Says ‘We Are Grateful For All The Blessings’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 4, and their pre-wedding functions have already started in New Delhi.

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal
Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Instagram

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 3:15 pm

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are soon going to be a married couple. Recently, they both flew down to New Delhi to kick start their pre-wedding celebrations from September 30. 

Now ahead of their wedding celebrations, which commences on Thursday, Richa and Ali have shared an audio note, and revealed they had formalised their union in 2020 while sharing a throwback picture featuring the two.

The audio message has Richa saying, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life.” To which Ali adds, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other

And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way.”

“We offer you nothing but our love,” they both sign off by saying.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Ali and Richa will be having their sangeet and mehendi today. On Friday, the couple will host a cocktail party along with a formal dinner, which will be followed by a DJ party. Around 150 people are expected to attend the gathering, including extended family, acquaintances, and close friends from Delhi.

While the couple was earlier planning to host a reception for their guests in New Delhi's Gymkhana club, they have changed the venue as they have found a beautiful venue in their close friend's big bungalow and sprawling lush lawns.

Meanwhile, Richa and Ali will officially get married in Mumbai on October 4, and their wedding will take place in the afternoon at the the iconic The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill turned into a luxe event space in Byculla. It will be attended by only 40-50 people, and following that, a Mumbai reception will take place for their friends in the showbiz industry.

