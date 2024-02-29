'Alchemy Of Souls' Actor Hwang Min-hyun To Enlist In The Military On March 21; Agency Confirms

The K-Pop idol previously announced his much-anticipated solo comeback with ‘Lullaby,’ which is set to release a week before his enlistment, on March 13 at 6 PM KST. On the acting front, the 28-year-old star will be next seen in the web series ‘Study Group.’ Additionally, he is holding a fan-meeting, titled ‘The Peach Garden’ in Seoul from March 8 to 10 to interact with his fans before going away for 18-22 months to fulfil his military duties.