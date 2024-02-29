'Alchemy Of Souls' Actor Hwang Min-hyun To Enlist In The Military On March 21; Agency Confirms

Popular actor-singer Hwang Min-hyun is all set to embark on a new chapter in his personal life. After various reports emerged surrounding his military enlistment, his agency has been officially announced that the former NU’EST member will indeed be enlisting in the South Korean Army.
On February 29, a Korean media outlet reported that the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ actor is scheduled to enlist at a recruit training center on March 21 and fulfil his mandatory military duties through alternative service after finishing his basic training.
After the report came to light, his agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, passed an official statement via the fan community platform Weverse. It read, “Hello, This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We wish to share the news of Hwang Min-hyun’s upcoming enlistment into the military, scheduled for March 21, 2024.”
Requesting fans to refrain from coming to the military centre on the enlistment day, the statement continued, “There will be no official event on the day of his enlistment. We kindly request that you refrain from attending the entrance ceremony or visiting the site of his alternative military service, opting instead to send your heartwarming messages of support for Hwang Min-hyun through Weverse.”
“We ask for your continued love and support for the artist. Kindly send your best wishes for his safe and healthy return. We will stay committed to providing Hwang Min-hyun all the necessary support during this time. Thank you,” the statement concluded.
The K-Pop idol previously announced his much-anticipated solo comeback with ‘Lullaby,’ which is set to release a week before his enlistment, on March 13 at 6 PM KST. On the acting front, the 28-year-old star will be next seen in the web series ‘Study Group.’ Additionally, he is holding a fan-meeting, titled ‘The Peach Garden’ in Seoul from March 8 to 10 to interact with his fans before going away for 18-22 months to fulfil his military duties.