Thursday, May 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alankrita Shrivastava To Make A Film On South-Asian Social Media Star Qandeel Baloch

"It was a heinous honour killing. I couldn’t stop thinking about her," says Indian filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava.

Alankrita Shrivastava To Make A Film On South-Asian Social Media Star Qandeel Baloch
Qandeel Baloch & Alankrita Shrivastava Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 9:28 pm

Indian director Alankrita Shrivastava is preparing to direct a film on the model and social media star Qandeel Baloch, who was killed in the name of honour six years ago. 

Producers Vikas Sharma of ‘Toba Tek Singh' and Sunny Khanna of ‘Why Cheat India’ will collaborate on the future film. The filmmaker and producers have bought the rights to Pakistani journalist Sanam Maher's book ‘The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch’, according to Variety.

When Baloch, whose actual name is Fouzia Azeem, was killed in 2016, Shrivastava, who is also renowned for her Netflix series ‘Bombay Begums’, told Variety that she was "shaken up." 

Related stories

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ Director Alankrita Shrivastava: Doesn't Matter What Age We Are But Life Is Still Beautiful

‘I Don’t Like People Who Are Superficial,’ Says Director-Screenwriter Alankrita Shrivastava

I Believe The Pulsating Desire Of Women To Be Free, To Dream Cannot Be Thwarted, Says Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava

"It was a heinous honour killing. I couldn’t stop thinking about her. I started watching Qandeel’s videos repeatedly, and I was fascinated. She was so charming and full of life. A poor girl from a small village worked her way up to being provocatively famous. She was just 26 when she was killed. And ironically, it’s only after her death that she has been reclaimed as a feminist" she stated.

Shrivastava also said that she sees this film “as an ode to the courageous spirit of Qandeel Baloch" and that it will depict her climb to prominence. "I hope to piece together the memories of the rebellious, funny and vulnerable young girl, whose life was cut short because she shimmered too bright. The film will celebrate her spunk and lust for life by telling her story without judgement, hopefully, the way she would have liked to tell it "the filmmaker said

Sharma, who also produced ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’, told the newspaper that Baloch's narrative needed to be conveyed "by a sensitive director who is enthusiastic about women's stories," which Shrivastava is. "It's not only because she's a multi-award-winning feminist director; it's also because she genuinely cares about her characters. She narrates their experiences with truth and affection." He remarked. 

"Qandeel Baloch's narrative is vital and current," Khanna says since women are still at risk today when they "dare to express their individuality and challenge the status quo." According to the Indian film producer, the world needs to see stories like these.

More information, such as the cast and release date, has yet to be announced. 

Baloch was murdered by her own brother in July 2016, and the Lahore High Court acquitted him. She was 26 years old when she became renowned for her posts, which many in the country found provocative and immoral.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alankrita Shrivastava South Asian Social Media Star Qandeel Baloch Sunny Khanna Vikas Sharma Toba Tek Singh Qarib Qarib Singlle Alankrita Shrivastava Qandeel Baloch India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BRICS Foreign Ministers Support Talks Between Russia & Ukraine

BRICS Foreign Ministers Support Talks Between Russia & Ukraine

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat