Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Calls Him An Inspiration For An Entire Generation

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, the veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday, and birthday wishes are pouring in from all possible directions for the screen legend. Superstar Akshay Kumar is the latest to take to his social media to wish Big B on his special day.

Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar
Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar Filmfare

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 2:05 pm

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, the veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday, and birthday wishes are pouring in from all possible directions for the screen legend. Superstar Akshay Kumar is the latest to take to his social media to wish Big B on his special day.

Akshay shared a throwback picture of himself in the company of his 'Family' co-star. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The two have worked together in films such as 'Family,' 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo,' 'Ek Rishtaa' and 'Waqt.'

While Big B's recent film 'Goodbye' is playing in theatres, Akshay is gearing up for his upcoming film, 'Ram Setu.'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan AB80 Big B Birthday Akshay Kumar Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Bollywood Superstar Celebrity Birthday Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics