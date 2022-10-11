Akshay Kumar Wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Calls Him An Inspiration For An Entire Generation

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, the veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday, and birthday wishes are pouring in from all possible directions for the screen legend. Superstar Akshay Kumar is the latest to take to his social media to wish Big B on his special day.

Akshay shared a throwback picture of himself in the company of his 'Family' co-star.

The two have worked together in films such as 'Family,' 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo,' 'Ek Rishtaa' and 'Waqt.'

While Big B's recent film 'Goodbye' is playing in theatres, Akshay is gearing up for his upcoming film, 'Ram Setu.'