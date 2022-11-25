Akshay Kumar To Raveena Tandon - Celebs Have THIS To Say About Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet

Richa Chadha has been under a lot of controversies since yesterday, It so happened that she had shared a post by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi whose statement read that the army is "always ready" for any order from the government on taking back parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan and "would give them a befitting reply".

Commenting on the commander's statement, Richa Chadha wrote on Twitter, "Galwan says hi".

Richa Chadha deleted her tweet immediately apologised and said that she would never hurt and make such comments on our armed forces.

Bollywood celebs strongly reacted to Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet.

Raveena Tandon wrote “Agreed. There are different political opinions and preferences, but when it comes to our forces, soldiers on the frontline, our Martyrs, the sacrifices made by them and their families, just cannot be undermined by sarcasm or mockery.”

Akshay Kumar tweeted replying to Richa Chadha: “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain(sic).”

Anupam Kher also said how nothing can be more “shameful” than saying anything about our soldiers. He wrote, “Desh ki burai karke kuch logon ke beech lokpriya hone ki koshi karna kayar aur chote logon ka kaam hai. Aur sena ke samman ko daav par lagana… isse zyada sharmnaak aur kya ho sakta hai (trying to become popular among some people by talking badly about your country is the work of cowards and small people. And putting the honour of the army at stake... what can be more shameful than this).”

After Akshay Kumar now Kay Kay Menon reacted to Richa Chadha's that and aid that least we can do is respect our men, women in uniform.

Meanwhile husband Ali Fazal has also been unnecessarily dragged into this controversy. Since morning hashtags are trending on social media, which go like #AliApniBakriSambhal.