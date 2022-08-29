Akshay Kumar Had A Unique Bet With His Crew Members On Sets Of His Disney+ Hotstar Movie ‘Cutputlli’

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘Cutputlli' promises to be a nail-biting crime-thriller.

The star cast of ‘Cuttputlli’ often shares stories and BTS moments from the sets of the film. Recently, the makers of the film revealed that Akshay Kumar used to play cricket in between the shots with the crew. Khiladi Kumar, who is known to keep everyone united on the set, decided to play cricket in a unique way this time around. Akshay had a special bet with the crew members that whoever takes his wicket got a gift from him.

Speaking about this director Ranjit Tewari said, “It’s a lot of fun to shoot with Akshay Sir. He will always keep the crew entertained. Sometimes he played housie with the crew and also played cricket. Whoever won was always awarded by Akshay sir. This clearly gave rise to a lot of competition since everyone wanted to win. This really helped keep the crew motivated and it just changed the whole vibe of the set.”

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, directed by Ranjit M Tewari ‘Cuttputlli’ unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s (Akshay Kumar) skills to understand the psyche of the murderer. ‘Cuttputlli’ will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.