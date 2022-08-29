Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Had A Unique Bet With His Crew Members On Sets Of His Disney+ Hotstar Movie ‘Cutputlli’

Akshay Kumar is known to be good fun on sets as he tries to keep everyone busy with his games and pranks during the shoot. This time, on ‘Cutputlli’ sets, he had a special bet going on with his crew members. Here’s what it was.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 2:48 pm

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘Cutputlli' promises to be a nail-biting crime-thriller.

The star cast of ‘Cuttputlli’ often shares stories and BTS moments from the sets of the film. Recently, the makers of the film revealed that Akshay Kumar used to play cricket in between the shots with the crew. Khiladi Kumar, who is known to keep everyone united on the set, decided to play cricket in a unique way this time around. Akshay had a special bet with the crew members that whoever takes his wicket got a gift from him.

Speaking about this director Ranjit Tewari said, “It’s a lot of fun to shoot with Akshay Sir. He will always keep the crew entertained. Sometimes he played housie with the crew and also played cricket. Whoever won was always awarded by Akshay sir. This clearly gave rise to a lot of competition since everyone wanted to win. This really helped keep the crew motivated and it just changed the whole vibe of the set.”

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, directed by Ranjit M Tewari ‘Cuttputlli’ unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s (Akshay Kumar) skills to understand the psyche of the murderer. ‘Cuttputlli’ will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

Related stories

Akshay Kumar Had A Wall Full Of Real Faces Of Criminals In 'Cuttputlli'

Akshay Kumar: I Am To Blame For My Films Not Working

Akshay Kumar's ‘Mission Cinderella’ Turns ‘Cuttputlli’ for OTT release

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Actor/Actress Film Actor Film Director Indian Actor Filmmaker Akshay Kumar Ranjit Terwari Mumbai Bombay India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG