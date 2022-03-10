Akkineni Nagarjuna Resumes Filming For Praveen Sattaru's 'The Ghost' In Dubai

The filming of filmmaker Praveen Sattaru's action movie 'The Ghost,' starring Akkineni Nagarjuna, has resumed in Dubai.

According to sources close to the unit, this will be a protracted schedule, with the creators filming highly significant moments involving the film's lead characters. Sonal Chauhan, who has been cast as the female protagonist opposite Nagarjuna, has also joined the cast for this schedule. This will be Sonal Chauhan's debut film with Nagarjuna.

Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are producing the film for Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. Apart from Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan, the film will also feature Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in important roles in the film. Mukesh G cranks the camera for the film which will have art direction by Brahma Kadali.

Akkineni Nagarjuna was last seen in 'Bangarraju,' which was released in January and is now available on an OTT platform. 'Bangarraju,' starring Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, the father-son pair, had performed well in theatres. 'Bangarraju,' the sequel to Nagarjuna's successful film 'Soggade Chinni Nayana,' was Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's second collaboration following the Telugu film 'Manam.'

In the film, Ramya Krishnan plays Nagarjuna's wife, while Krithi Shetty plays Naga Chaitanya's love interest. Fariah Abdulla and Daksha also performed in song sequences in 'Bangarraju.' In supporting roles, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Jhansi appear. Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios co-financed the film Bangarraju.