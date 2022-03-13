Ajay Devgn To Jim Sarbh – Actors Who’ve Recently Pulled Off Exceptional Performances On OTT

With OTT becoming bigger every year, audiences are getting to see more and more stars coming onto the digital platform. It’s just the third month of this year and audiences already have seen some of the best shows on OTT this year. While OTT is booming with varied new-age content, there are some performances that stick to your mind irrespective of how the show is.

On this weekend, here’s taking a look at some such standout performances from this year, which are sure to have etched a mark in your minds.

Tahir Raj Bhasin (‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’)

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin made a rather challenging character look effortless on the screen. As Vikrant in ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, he gave a terrific performance and won everyone's heart all across the nation. Bhasin has been coming up with back-to-back great performances in '83', 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' and 'Loop Lapeta' - all in a span of a couple of months.

Pratik Gandhi (‘Six Suspects’)

Actor Pratik Gandhi has proved his mettle quite well with his stellar performance in ‘Scam 1992’. Even this year, he nailed the character of a CBI officer who is stuck in two minds between whether to do what’s right or do what would save his job. Despite the show being a dud, Gandhi’s performance was fantastic.

Jim Sarbh (‘Rocket Boys’)

Actor Jim Sarbh breathed life into Dr Homi J Bhabha in the biographical show. With his nuanced performance, the actor gave an insight into the life of the Father of the Indian Nuclear Program. Despite the fact that many have criticised the show’s storyline, the show became a massive hit among the audience.

Ajay Devgn (‘Rudra’)

The anticipation around the OTT debut of actor Ajay Devgn was really high! ‘Rudra’ has been earning massive love from the audience, owing to the actor's never-before-seen character. Critics are also raving about the brilliant performance of the star. It may not have been as great as the original ‘Luther’ starring Idris Elba, but it sure is a great watch.

Arjun Mathur (‘Jugaadistan’)

With his recently released show ‘Jugaadistan’, Arjun Mathur is garnering rave reviews from critics and audience alike for his brilliant portrayal of a senior journalist set against the backdrop of an education scam. Many are hailing his performance as authentic and sincere. Audiences are expecting to see a similarly great performance from him in his upcoming second season of 'Made In Heaven'.