Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Ajay Devgn To Begin Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham 3’ By The End Of The Year

Actor Ajay Devgn reveals that he is going to start shooting for the next instalment of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe by the end of the year. It would be ‘Singham 3’.

Ajay Devgn As 'Singham' Instagram

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 7:35 pm

Actor Ajay Devgn is finally going to be seen in a full-length film in ‘Runway 34’. He has been doing cameos for the past some time, and has worked in films like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘RRR’. The actor recently revealed that his much-loved franchise ‘Singham’ is soon going to be back with its third instalment.

While talking to Film Companion during an interview, Devgn spoke about ‘Singham 3’. He said, “I think it should happen by the end of the year. So, we will start shooting. Currently, it is on the scripting level…Rohit (Shetty) comes and tells me the basic idea about what we are going to work on and that’s it and then when he finishes, he comes over and then certainly we chat over it.”

The story in ‘Sooryavanshi’ ended with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ telling actor Jackie Shroff that he was coming to hunt him down in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. So, it is being assumed that the story of ‘Singham 3’ will extend that storyline. Fans are also expecting to see actor Akshay Kumar and actor Ranveer Singh reprise their roles as ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Simmba’ in ‘Singham 3’. There had also been reports a while ago that actor Salman Khan might join the cop universe of Rohit Shetty, and he might direct the next instalment of ‘Dabangg’ with Salman Khan. However, there has been no official confirmation on that yet.

Shetty and Devgn have previously worked together in the ‘Golmaal’ franchise, ‘All The Best’, ‘Zameen’, ‘Bol Bachchan’, and the ‘Singham’ cop universe.

