Ajay Devgn Shares ‘Kuch Purane Bills’ To Tease ‘Drishyam 2’; Fans Ask If Tabu Is 'Reopening The Case'

On Tuesday morning, Bollywood actor Ajay Degvn took a trip down memory lane as she shared a few glimpses from his 2015 film ‘Drishyam’, thereby teasing his fans about the film’s sequel ‘Drishyam 2’, ahead of its release.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay posted “kuch purane bills”, which included a restaurant bill, a CD of a maha satsang of Swami Chinmayanandaji, a bus ticket and movie stubs. The dates on all the bills were October 3, 2014.. He captioned the post as, "Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj (I came across a few old bills today)!"

Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj! pic.twitter.com/fxSF3g0zv7 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2022

Clearly, his fans were excited to witness the same. While one of them commented, "Drishyam is one of the best remakes done by Bollywood. Hope the second part will be just as good,” another wrote, "Drishyam 2 .... Eagerly waiting for this."

In fact, one of the Twitter users asked, “Tabu ma'am phir se wo case open karne ki taiyari kar rahi hain. Home ministry se permission mangi hai. Sambhal kar rakhiye bills, sir (Tabu ma'am is making preparations for re-opening the case. She took permission from the Home Ministry. Keep the bills safe, sir).” One of the comments read, "I think #Drishyam2 is going to surprise everyone, including me.”

For those caught unaware, ‘Drishyam’ featured Ajay as Vijay Salgaonkar, a man who makes sure to protect his family at all costs after his daughter accidentally kills a boy who tries to blackmail her. After getting rid of the boy's body, Vijay removes all traces of proof and takes a family trip to Panaji. They then visit an Ashram, watch a film, and eat at a restaurant, to create their alibis. The bills shared by Ajay on social media are from their day in Panaji.

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the crime thriller also featured Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Rishab Chadha. The film was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, and was both a critical and commercial success.

The sequel, ‘Drishyam 2’, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, is slated to release on November 18, 2022. It features an ensemble cast including Ajay, Tabu, Shriya, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.

On the work front, Ajay will also be seen in ‘Thank God’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Helmed by Indra Kumar, it will be released in theatres on October 25, 2022. Ajay also has Boney Kapoor's period film ‘Maidaan’, and ‘Bholaa’ in the pipeline.