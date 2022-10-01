Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's Sports Drama 'Maidaan' Set For February 17 Release

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is all set to hit the goal once again with his performance in 'Maidaan', which will be released on February 17, next year.

Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 3:20 pm

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is all set to hit the goal once again with his performance in 'Maidaan', which will be released on February 17, next year.

Ajay's 'Maidaan' is the true story of the unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought glory to India. It is based on the golden era of Indian football.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the 'Badhai Ho' fame, 'Maidaan' also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and the well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Currently, Ajay awaits the release of his film 'Thank God', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi. The film is directed by Indra Kumar.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ajay Devgn Sports Drama Bollywood Upcoming Bollywood Movie Maidaan Movie Release Date Priyamani Gajraj Rao India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?