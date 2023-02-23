Ajay Devgn On Adjusting To The OTT Format, Success Of 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness'

Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut with Hotstar Specials 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness', a show that broke the clutter with the suspense-packed presentation. Along with Ajay, actor Raashi Khanna, known for her work in the south Indian film industry, made her debut on the digital streaming platform with the series too. Loved by the audiences and appreciated by the critics, the series has been recognized at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards this year as the Best Web Series of the year!

Talking about the win, Ajay Devgn said, “Rudra was my OTT debut. And, though it took me time to adjust to the format, I’m proud of the series because it was taut and interesting. I liked the experience of shooting in real-time locations with a bunch of very talented fellow actors. I was happy and proud when it went on to become the most-watched show on Disney+ Hotstar. The viewers are the ultimate kings. I’m also happy it won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for best series. Congratulations to all the teams that worked on it. Congratulations to Rajesh Mapuskar too.”



A remake of the successful British series Luther, the series is an engaging and dark take on a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice.

Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, the crime drama features a stellar cast including Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles. The six-episode series, which has been shot across iconic locales of Mumbai, has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.

Ajay will be next seen in Bholaa that also stars Tabu and Sanjay Mishra.