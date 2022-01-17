When Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox in Puerto Rico, she was taken aback. Kelly, 31, dropped down on one knee and proposed to Fox in a video posted Wednesday, and she joyfully accepted. She further claimed that the couple cemented their relationship by consuming each other's blood.

Kelly collaborated with jeweller Stephen Webster to create a "toi et moi" engagement ring with the twin flames' birthstones: a diamond for him and an emerald for his future wife. On Instagram, Kelly stated that the two pear-shaped stones are set "on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

While filming 'Midnight in the Switchgrass,' Fox and Kelly met in March 2020. They became Instagram-official in July 2020 and have been inseparable ever since, including on a trip to Costa Rica, where they drank ayahuasca "in the middle of the jungle" while omitting the fact that they finished the trip with a stay at the Four Seasons.

Apart from Kelly's proposal, we have seen a lot of adorable celebrity proposals in the recent past. Here are some of the best celebrity proposal stories of all time:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is not only a romantic hero in his films, but also in real life. SRK was dating his now-wife Gauri Khan for a long time after things went a little bad between the two and she shifted to Mumbai. SRK, on the other hand, decided to follow her all the way from Delhi to Mumbai, where he located her on a beach and proposed to her. The couple has been married for approximately 30 years now.

SRK tried to propose to Gauri Khan, but she declined the first time since her parents didn't like him. She felt she needed a break from the romance and left without telling him for Mumbai. To get money, he sold his camera and travelled around the city with his companions.

In an interview with Preity Zinta, SRK remembered how he and his buddies, broke as they were, combed the streets for Gauri Khan, and eventually located her at a beach. They reunited in tears, and he offered marriage to her once more, to which she declined. “I found her, I told her, let’s get married. She refused even then, she was quite hard-hearted. A year later, my mother died so she felt sorry for me. So she said let’s get married. She didn’t want me to be an actor. So I said okay let’s marry. My producers said not to marry, ‘Bachelor hero ki fan following zyada hoti hai, but I said, ‘Mushkil se pataya, shaadi karni padegi’.”

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

When the actress' 'Mela' was due to premiere, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna had been dating for a time, and she was so sure in the film's box office results that she stated she'd marry Kumar if it didn't do well. Unfortunately for the producers, but happily for the pair, the film was a box office disappointment, paving the door for one of Bollywood's prettiest couples to tie the knot.

In a recent interview with Jackie Shroff, which Khanna shared on her Tweak India YouTube channel, she said “Before I met my husband, that astrologer told him (Rajesh Khanna) and he told me, ‘You will marry Akshay Kumar’. And I was like, ‘Who?’. He said the full name. Can you imagine. I was like, ‘Who? I don’t even know him’.”

The couple is now celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Not once, but twice, Kareena Kapoor turned down Saif Ali Khan's proposal. The first time was in the Ritz Hotel's bar, while the second time was at Notre Dame Church. However, the third time was the charm for the stubborn Khan when he proposed in Paris, the same location where his father (late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) proposed to his mother (actress Sharmila Tagore) while she was filming 'An Evening in Paris.'

Kareena Kapoor had said on the show, 'Vogue BFFs', “He actually proposed to me a couple of months after we met in Paris. In fact, his father proposed to his mother also in Paris when she was shooting a film ‘An Evening in Paris’. And we were on a holiday in Paris as well and I was just like ‘Yeah, of course’.”

Around the same time, Saif Ali Khan publicly professed his love for Kapoor by getting her name tattooed on his forearm in large Hindi characters. Khan got the 'Kareena' tattoo for the first time in 2008, the same year that the film 'Tashan' was released.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The Bollywood actor and Jonas Brothers singer had not just a nice 'how they met' story, but also a romantic proposal story. Jonas proposed to Chopra in mid-2018 on the Greek island of Crete, where he'd taken her under the pretence of celebrating her 36th birthday.

Chopra's birthday was not overshadowed by future engagement anniversaries, therefore the singer waited until after midnight. He had the ring with him, which he had chosen privately at Tiffany & Co. in London a few weeks before.

"I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?" Jonas said in a December 2018 interview.

"No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence." (Chopra claimed she was speechless). That didn't deter Jonas, who pressed on: "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry divulged in their first joint interview after announcing their engagement that they were cooking dinner together when Harry, unable to wait until they'd sat down to eat, surprised Markle by getting down on one knee and proposing to her with that stunning custom sparkler.

In their joint engagement interview with the BBC in November 2017, Harry described it as "Just a standard, typical night for us" when they were at home together one night at Nottingham Cottage.

"Just a cosy night, it was—what were we doing? Roasting chicken and—" Markle continued.

"Trying to roast a chicken," Harry replied.

"Trying to roast a chicken. And it was just—just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee," she added.

Meghan reportedly didn't even wait for Harry to finish his proposal before saying yes.

"I was like, 'Can I say yes now?'," she recounted in the interview.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

The actor from 'The Pursuit of Happyness' surprised his wife of over 20 years with a low-key proposal, but that just adds to the romance.

"We were just lying there, going to sleep. I looked over at her, and I said, 'Hey, we might be real good married. Wassup? You wanna marry me?' Unplanned. No ring. Not the classic proposal. She said yes," he told People magazine of how he popped the question to Jada Pinkett Smith, now his wife of more than 21 years. "It's really weird when you live the kind of lifestyle that we live: Simplicity becomes the jewel."