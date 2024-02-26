After Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Fighter', Yami Gautam-Led 'Article 370' Banned In Gulf Countries

'Article 370' that released in theatres in worldwide on February 23 is performing well at the box office. The movie led by Yami Gautam has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The political thriller drama has been banned in the Gulf which has affected its box office collections.
'Article 370' is the second film this year to face such censorship in the region. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' was the first movie to get banned in Gulf countries. The ban has deprived the audiences in the region miss the opportunity to watch the highly-acclaimed film.
A statement on the ban on 'Article 370' states, ''The ban in Gulf countries comes as a surprise, particularly considering the region's thriving tourism industry and the continued presence of Indian movies being filmed there. The disparity between Bollywood's contribution to the Gulf's entertainment industry and the lack of access to Indian films in its theatres is glaring. While Indian cinema enjoys a dedicated fan base in the region, the absence of films like Article 370 emphasizes a concerning trend of censorship and limited cultural exchange''.
Meanwhile, the total box collection of 'Article 370' stands at Rs 22.8 crore in India. It is also performing well in overseas markets like Australia, New Zealand, UK, USA and Canada.
The film is based on the abrogation of Article 370 which gave Jammu & Kashmir a special status. It shows terrorism and corruption in the valley. Yami, who plays the role of an intelligence officer is on a mission to fight terrorism in the region and it also shows how the government carried out the mission to revoke Article 370.
'Article 370' also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. It has been produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande. 'Article 370' is helmed by National award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale.