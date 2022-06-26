Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Adnan Sami's Jaw-Dropping Transformation Takes Over The Internet

Singer Adnan Sami is popular for his songs such as 'Bhardo Jholi',' 'Lift Karadey' and 'Sun Zara', among many others.

Adnan Sami's Jaw-Dropping Transformation Takes Over The Internet
Adnan Sami Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 2:44 pm

Singer Adnan Sami's latest pictures from his Maldivian holiday have taken over social media as it seems he has undergone a huge weight loss transformation. Sami took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his holiday with family, which took the fans and social media users by surprise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)

He shared a picture with his daughter while chilling in the pool. He captioned the picture: "There's absolutely no time to waste & so 'Let The FUN Begin PARTY-POOPER-DISCLAIMER- It's NON-ALCOHOLIC Sparkling Grape Juice."

He also shared a selfie, where he is seen flaunting a big smile at the camera with a picturesque view of the ocean and the sky in the background.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)

According to reports, when Sami stepped into the industry, he weighed over 200 kilos. He is popular for his songs such as 'Bhardo jholi',' 'Lift Karadey' and 'Sun Zara', among many others.

Related stories

Eid al-Adha: Huma Qureshi, Adnan Sami, Mohanlal, Sidharth Shukla And Other Celebs Send Out Their Eid Wishes

Adnan Sami Says His Staff Members Mistreated, Called 'Indian Dogs' At Kuwait Airport

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Adnan Sami Weight Loss Transformation Instagram Maldives Singer Bollywood Adnan Sami
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gerard Pique 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Gerard Pique 'Persona Non Grata' In Columbia

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India