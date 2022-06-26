Adnan Sami's Jaw-Dropping Transformation Takes Over The Internet

Singer Adnan Sami's latest pictures from his Maldivian holiday have taken over social media as it seems he has undergone a huge weight loss transformation. Sami took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his holiday with family, which took the fans and social media users by surprise.

He shared a picture with his daughter while chilling in the pool. He captioned the picture: "There's absolutely no time to waste & so 'Let The FUN Begin PARTY-POOPER-DISCLAIMER- It's NON-ALCOHOLIC Sparkling Grape Juice."



He also shared a selfie, where he is seen flaunting a big smile at the camera with a picturesque view of the ocean and the sky in the background.

According to reports, when Sami stepped into the industry, he weighed over 200 kilos. He is popular for his songs such as 'Bhardo jholi',' 'Lift Karadey' and 'Sun Zara', among many others.

[With Inputs From IANS]