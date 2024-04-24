Adhyayan Suman On His Messy Breakup With Ex Kangana Ranaut: I Have Given A Massive Closure To It

Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman dated for a few months around 2008-2009. However, the two had an ugly breakup, and he levelled up serious allegations against her. Now Adhyayan, who is looking forward to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, was questioned about her ex-girlfriend Kangana.
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Adhyayan, now 36, refused to talk about Kangana Ranaut and their breakup. Mentioning how 'life has moved on' since he was 20, he said, “I don’t want to discuss or talk about that person you are referring to (Kangana Ranaut) because I have forgotten the past,” adding, "If you’re asking, I’m giving you an answer, but I have given a massive closure to this. Life has moved far ahead. It was when I was 20. I am 36 (now)."
Advertisement
For those caught unaware, Kangana recently joined politics as a BJP candidate from Mandi ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Work wise, she will next be seen in the film, ‘Emergency’.
Kangana and Adhyayan worked together in ‘Raaz: The Mystery Continues’ (2009), and started dating around the same time. After their split, he accused her of trying to influence him, further claiming that she was an abusive girlfriend, who made his life 'hellish' for the one year they dated. In 2023 as well, Adhyayan shared why spoke about his break up with Kangana 'not in 2009, but in 2017', and said he 'faced backlash' for speaking about his breakup in public. However, he has no regrets about it.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, his father Shekhar Suman, too, talked about their breakup recently, and said, "We are not holding on to anything at all. Not the family, not Adhyayan. I think it is pointless talking about it. I said it was just a phase. It happens, and then it's over,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Shekhar Suman too is part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which will start streaming from May 1, 2024.