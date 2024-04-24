Adhyayan Suman On His Messy Breakup With Ex Kangana Ranaut: I Have Given A Massive Closure To It

Kangana and Adhyayan worked together in ‘Raaz: The Mystery Continues’ (2009), and started dating around the same time. After their split, he accused her of trying to influence him, further claiming that she was an abusive girlfriend, who made his life 'hellish' for the one year they dated. In 2023 as well, Adhyayan shared why spoke about his break up with Kangana 'not in 2009, but in 2017', and said he 'faced backlash' for speaking about his breakup in public. However, he has no regrets about it.