Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Addinath Kothare: Coming From A Regional Industry And Making A Name In Bollywood Is Not At All Easy

Addinath Kothare: Coming From A Regional Industry And Making A Name In Bollywood Is Not At All Easy

‘83’ fame actor Addinath Kothare opens up about coming from the Marathi film industry and making inroads in Bollywood. He talks about how he has been welcomed with open arms, but his journey hasn’t been that easy.

Addinath Kothare
Addinath Kothare Instagram/adinathkothare

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 8:42 pm

Addinath Kothare is more than a Marathi star. After perfectly cutting an arc with his acting skills as Dilip Vengsarkar in the Kabir Khan directorial film '83' he came into the limelight, and now he is slowly and steadily making inroads in Bollywood. He was appreciated by all for his character of a police officer in ‘Criminal Justice 3’. However, the actor opens up about how his journey from a regional industry to Bollywood hasn’t been easy.

Talking about the same, Addinath Kothare says, "I have come a long way, my journey from the Marathi industry to Bollywood has been full of ups and downs because coming from a regional industry and making a name in Bollywood is not at all easy. It's different from what I used to do in Marathi films. It's a myth that no one can easily get into Bollywood. It all depends on the talent and the hard work one does to achieve things in life."

He further says, "I always look out for a role from which I can learn something. I give my 100% to it because that's the only process to get good work ahead as well. Also, when I entered the industry I got appreciated for my previous and current work which gave me a great boost to work more and more with full energy but it's a long road so I want to take one step at a time and make it big soon."

Meanwhile, Addinath Kothare is busy shooting his upcoming project with Taapsee Pannu. Let’s wait and watch when he decides to open up more about this project.

