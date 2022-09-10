Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Actress Ramya Pandian Is Fascinated With Shooting

'Bigg Boss' participant and actress Ramya Pandian, known for her brilliant performance in critically acclaimed films like director Raju Murugan's 'Joker', has taken a fascination for the sport of shooting.

Ramya Pandian
Updated: 10 Sep 2022 1:49 pm

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Saturday posted a series of pictures of herself on a shooting range and said: "When unexpected things take you by surprise, there's nothing like it. Last weekend, I unlocked a new passion, thanks to Rajsekar Pandian sir.

Jo"Thank you for having me in the range, teaching me and motivating me. My first time, that too with a gun -- Antolio Zoli , 175th anniversary edition, one of the only hundred guns in the world -- It's been a wonderful experience at the Royal Pudukkottai Sports Club, Trichy. Thank you Prithviraj Tondaiman for being a great host.

"And now, an Honorary member of the RPSC is beyond what I could've imagined. This chapter is to be continued in Chennai."

The actress also posted a video clip of her firing shots at the shooting range. Well-known producer Rajsekar Pandian is also seen in the video guiding the actress.

