'Bigg Boss' participant and actress Ramya Pandian, known for her brilliant performance in critically acclaimed films like director Raju Murugan's 'Joker', has taken a fascination for the sport of shooting.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Saturday posted a series of pictures of herself on a shooting range and said: "When unexpected things take you by surprise, there's nothing like it. Last weekend, I unlocked a new passion, thanks to Rajsekar Pandian sir.

Jo"Thank you for having me in the range, teaching me and motivating me. My first time, that too with a gun -- Antolio Zoli , 175th anniversary edition, one of the only hundred guns in the world -- It's been a wonderful experience at the Royal Pudukkottai Sports Club, Trichy. Thank you Prithviraj Tondaiman for being a great host.

"And now, an Honorary member of the RPSC is beyond what I could've imagined. This chapter is to be continued in Chennai."

The actress also posted a video clip of her firing shots at the shooting range. Well-known producer Rajsekar Pandian is also seen in the video guiding the actress.