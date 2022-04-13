Abhishek Bachchan Says He Feels Bad For His Parents Sometimes

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is gaining praise for his acting in ‘Dasvi’, and interestingly, the person who has been most vocal about this is none other than his father, Amitabh Bachchan. When the film was released on OTT, the veteran actor took to his Twitter and wrote, “..Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya!”

T 4230 - https://t.co/tTX69tWAc6

"मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ;

जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे !"

~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन



Abhishek तुम मेरे उत्तराधिकारी हो - बस कह दिया तो कह दिया ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan was touched by this and said that his father might be a superstar for the world, but he is a normal dad in the end. According to a report by the Hindustan Times Bachchan said, “He is just like any other father of course. We tend to forget that my parents at the end of the day are also parents. I feel bad for them sometimes. They say they felt… I know my father has, he told me that he wants to reserve his comments about what he feels at times because he doesn’t want people to misunderstand and say ‘you are just being biased. It was very touching of him to say what he did. It made me very emotional and thankful.”

BigB, on the other hand, has been re-tweeting fan comments about his son’s performance in ‘Dasvi’ non-stop. Abhishek Bachchan continued, “He is very excited. We tend to forget.. I am a parent as well today so I know you cannot see beyond your children. It gives you so much happiness when you see them happy, healthy, and hopefully successful.”

Just before the release of ‘Dasvi’, Abhishek Bachchan had written a note where he said that he was reticent to speak about his films and is borderline apologetic about his work. When asked about what triggered it, he said, “Well, it’s the truth. I just wanted to say I was very excited after seeing the film, very happy and proud of our director. I just wanted to put the positivity out there. In the past, I have been very shy to say anything as I thought ‘ let the film talk’ But with this one, I thought ‘you know what, I want to talk about it, it’s a good film in my opinion’ I wanted to try and manifest that positivity into something. That was the emotion behind me writing it.”