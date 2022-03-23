Abhishek Bachchan On ‘Dasvi’ : Want To Be Unapologetic About This Film

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shares a long note for his fans and critics after the trailer release of his film ‘Dasvi’. The actor has said that he has been very reticent to speak about his films and even felt borderline apologetic about his work. He added he wants to change this habit of his and want to be unapologetic about the film ‘Dasvi’.

The note written on a slate read: "I'm so excited to share 'Dasvi' with all of you. It's a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too. I've always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work."

He added, "People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I've made I want to change that. I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we've made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I've always been told "let the work speak for itself". I'm sure Dasvi will but I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film."

‘Dasvi’ will be streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022. Bachchan plays Ganga Ram Chaudhary in ‘Dasvi’, who seems to be a convict locked in jail and wants to exercise his right to education.

The comedy film also stars Nimrat Kaur as chief minister Bimla Devi and Yami Gautam as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal. Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.