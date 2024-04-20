Art & Entertainment

Aayush Sharma Has THIS To Say About Not Working With Salman Khan Productions For His Upcoming Film

Aayush Sharma has quashed rumours that talked about how a rift is brewing between him and Salman Khan. The actor will be seen in 'Ruslaan' next.

Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan Photo: Facebook
Actor Aayush Sharma is gearing up for the release of his third film – ‘Ruslaan.’ This will be his first film where he will not be working with Salman Khan Productions. This move has started rumours that something is not right between the brother-in-laws. In a recent interview, the actor cleared the air and addressed the rumours.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Aayush Sharma quashed rumours that mentioned some rift is brewing between him and Khan. He talked about how he does not want to restrict himself to one production house and how he wants to explore. He said, “It is not like that, it is my house. No actor works with only one production house. Honestly, it is very funny, but my choices have been in a lot of discussions. There are many actors who have worked in their comfort zone, worked with a particular production house, then went out, then went back to the same production house. I wanted to step out, my intention is to go out there.”

Sharma said that he made a conscious choice to work in a film that is being bankrolled by a different production house. He added, “I cannot keep working only in the family, in a closed set-up, because then my growth would also be stunted. It was a conscious decision to move out of the family for some time to work outside. It was important for me to grow, learn myself, evolve and be worthy enough to be called back.”

The actor acknowledged how being related to Salman Khan has given him ample opportunities and important roles. He said that he wanted to create his path and make a name for himself. In ‘Ruslaan’ he will be sharing the screen with Sushrii Shreya Mishraa. The film is set to release in theatres on April 26.

Aayush Sharma in 'Ruslaan' - YouTube
'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick

BY Snigdha Nalini

