In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Aayush Sharma quashed rumours that mentioned some rift is brewing between him and Khan. He talked about how he does not want to restrict himself to one production house and how he wants to explore. He said, “It is not like that, it is my house. No actor works with only one production house. Honestly, it is very funny, but my choices have been in a lot of discussions. There are many actors who have worked in their comfort zone, worked with a particular production house, then went out, then went back to the same production house. I wanted to step out, my intention is to go out there.”