'Ruslaan' Trailer: Salman Khan Heaps Praise On Aayush Sharma, Says 'Can See The Hard Work'

Salman Khan shared the trailer of the 'Ruslaan, and gave a shout-out to his brother-in-law.

Instagram
Salman Khan gives shout out to Aayush Sharma's 'Ruslaan' trailer Photo: Instagram
Aayush Sharma starrer 'Ruslaan' trailer was unveiled today (April 5). From the trailer, it seems that Aayush is going to deliver a never-seen-before performance. Salman Khan shared the trailer of the film on social media and gave a shout-out to his brother-in-law.

"Aayush, can see the hard work, effort and dedication put into Ruslaan, no matter what just keep giving it your best. Hard work will always pay off. God bless and wish you all the best. Roaring in cinemas on 26th April, 2024. #RuslaanTrailer,'' he wrote on Instagram

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Aayush Sharma revealed that Salman has always accompanied him at the trailer launch of all his films. But this time he couldn't make it to the launch of ‘Ruslaan.’ Aayush said he missed Salman. “I miss Salman sir today. I have worked with him on two films, and I have always gotten to share the stage with him,'' said the actor.

While talking about ‘Ruslaan’, he said that Salman has already watched the film and he wants to make him proud. He said, “He has seen the film, and his blessings will always be there with me. He has blessed the film since day one and I hope to make him proud. I’ve done two films with SKF, my home production. With ‘Ruslaan’, I am stepping out into the real world, working with new and beautiful people. I got to learn so much which is helping me.”

Aayush Sharma in 'Ruslaan' - YouTube
'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick

BY Snigdha Nalini

'Ruslaan' trailer shows Aayush Sharma's character leading two lives; he is gifted musician and also a killer and how he battles his dual life. It revolves around how he fights to protect himself and his loved ones.

Directed by Karan L Butani, ‘Ruslaan’ is all set to hit the screens on April 26. It also has Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, and Vidya Malavade in key roles.

