Aasif Sheikh's Improvised Jokes On 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Sets Became Fan Favourites

One memorable line that became popular is 'I am sarry, bhabiji'. I accidentally hit my co-star Soumya Tandon's leg during a scene one day. I kept apologising, and our director liked it so much that he included it in the next scene," he said. "This unscripted moment became one of my most famous lines, and seeing how fans now mimic it is amazing. It's a great reminder of how spontaneous comedy can connect with the audience. This experience taught me that humour and authenticity could have a big impact and create lasting connections with viewers, all thanks to the collaborative nature of TV production," added Aasif. 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs at 10:30 on &TV.