Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan To Take A Break From Acting, Not To Star In ‘Champions’: I Want To Be With My Family

Aamir Khan has said that while he was supposed to shoot for Champions, he’s now decided to take a break from acting.

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan indiatv

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 3:35 pm

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is all set to turn producer for the upcoming film ‘Champions’. However, he will not act in the film, as originally planned, and he had decided to take a break from acting to spend more time with his loved ones.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Aamir mentioned that he was supposed to shoot for ‘Champions’ after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ called ‘Champions’. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break and be with my family, my mom, and my kids,” he said.

Aamir added, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me… This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”

‘Champions’ will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions in association with Sony Pictures International Productions India and 200 Not Out Productions.

His last film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed to impress the audience yet again after his previous debacle ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. While the latter was panned by the audience and critics alike when it released in 2018, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ managed to ignite a positive public sentiment upon its theatrical release and it got better once it debuted on streaming platform Netflix.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Laal Singh Chaddha Mona Singh Laal Singh Chaddha Kareena Kapoor Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Laal Singh Chaddha Release Laal Singh Chaddha Actors Mona Singh Mother Aamir Khan Aamir Khan Roles Aamir Khan Films Champions Aamir Khan New Delhi India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October