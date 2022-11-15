Aamir Khan To Take A Break From Acting, Not To Star In ‘Champions’: I Want To Be With My Family

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is all set to turn producer for the upcoming film ‘Champions’. However, he will not act in the film, as originally planned, and he had decided to take a break from acting to spend more time with his loved ones.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Aamir mentioned that he was supposed to shoot for ‘Champions’ after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ called ‘Champions’. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break and be with my family, my mom, and my kids,” he said.

Aamir added, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me… This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”

‘Champions’ will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions in association with Sony Pictures International Productions India and 200 Not Out Productions.

His last film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed to impress the audience yet again after his previous debacle ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. While the latter was panned by the audience and critics alike when it released in 2018, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ managed to ignite a positive public sentiment upon its theatrical release and it got better once it debuted on streaming platform Netflix.