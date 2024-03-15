Aamir Khan, who turned 59 on March 14, was recently spotted dancing with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Ambani pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Since then, their fans are keen to watch them on the silver screen together, and adding to the excitement, Aamir has now shared that there might be a collaboration between the three Khans soon.
On his birthday, Aamir Khan hosted an Instagram live, and when one of his fans asked if there would be a collaboration between the three actors, Aamir affirmed by saying that the three indeed are keen on making one film together for their fans.
“I also think that the three of us should work on a film together. And when we were together – me, Salman and Shah Rukh – we talked about this during our careers, the three of us should try to work in a film together. For us, and also for our audience. Now let’s see what happens ahead. I hope we get a good story so we get to do this. I think all three of us are very keen to work with each other. It’s been quite a while now. We should definitely have the right time. This is the right time,” Aamir said.
Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman have made cameo appearances in each other’s films. Aamir and Salman were seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, but Shah Rukh and Aamir have never featured in the film.
Interestingly, Aamir also gave an update on ‘Andaz Apna Apna 2’, and shared how Santoshi has been working on the sequel of the script. He said, “I have just learnt that Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of Andaz Apna Apna. This news is completely fresh. He has just started so we can’t show too much excitement. I’m glad that he is thinking about it because I think it will be a great film for all of us to do and for the audiences to watch.”
For those caught unaware, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, which released in 1994, starred Aamir, Salman, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor along with Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor. The film, despite an average box office collection, went on to become a cult comedy film.
Coming to Aamir, he was last seen in 2022’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, and will next be seen in ‘Sitare Zameen Par’.