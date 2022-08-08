Aamir Khan On Why He’s Not Ready To Make ‘Mahabharat’ Yet: ‘You’re Not Making A Film, You’re Doing A Yagna’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film, directed by Advait Chandan with screenplay by Atul Kulkarni, is slated for a release on August 11.

Nonetheless, in his career spanning four decades, the actor has seen a lot of highs but also failures, like ‘Mela’ and his 2018 big-budget film ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. Keeping that in mind, he kept his dream project ‘Mahabharat’ on hold.

For the unversed, since the longest period of time, there were rumours that the actor is keen to make a film on the Hindu epic. Later, it was touted that Aamir wants to make a web series on it, but later it was reported that the project has been shelved altogether. However, in his recent interview with Galatta Plus, the actor has said that he has not given up on his project on ‘Mahabharat’, but he is certainly afraid to bring the project to fruition.

"When you're making Mahabharat, you're not making a film, you're doing a yagna. It's not a film, it's much deeper than that. So I'm not ready for that. I'm afraid to bring it out in the fore. Mahabharat will never let you down, you might let it down,” Aamir said, admitting that sometimes his calculations have gone wrong.

"I give a lot of thought to what went wrong. See, a film that doesn't work is an opportunity. You learn exactly where it's gone wrong. Wherever I am today, is because of my failure and not my success. I hold my failures close to my heart, because those are the ones that have struggled the most. But they teach you a lot. So I value my failures a lot," the actor signed off.

It seems that Aamir's last theatrical release, period action adventure ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, had made him keep his failures closer to heart. Now going ahead, he hopes that he is able to live up to the audience's expectations with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.