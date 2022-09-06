Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ To Have An OTT Release On October 20: Report

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which released on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year, tanked at the box office despite being one of the highly anticipated films. However, the buzz around the film is refusing to die down.

While earlier it was reported that the film would not release on a streaming platform until six months after its theatrical release, it is now being said that due to the poor performance of the film in cinemas, the makers have now decided to have an OTT release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on Netflix. As per a report in India Today, the film will be streaming from October 20 on the OTT platform.

The report further states that makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ finally sealed a deal with Netflix after a lot of back and forth. Earlier, it was touted that Aamir had demanded a nearly Rs 150 crore deal with Netflix for streaming rights. But when the film failed to impress the audience and the critics alike, the deal was finally done at a budget of nearly Rs 80-90 crore.

Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor In A Still From Laal Singh Chaddha Instagram

In fact, another report in Bollywood Hungama recently mentioned how Aamir has decided to waive off his acting fees of around Rs 100 crore to “absorb all the losses" of the film’s failure. “He gave four years to the film but has not made a single penny from it. His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs. 100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself,” the portal quoted a source as saying.

Coming to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the Advait Chandan directorial was a Hindi remake of Academy Award-winning film ‘Forrest Gump', which starred Tom Hanks. With screenplay by

Atul Kulkarni, the film also starred Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, Ahmad Ibn Umar and Hafsa Ashraf in vital roles.

So far, the film has earned over Rs 125 crore worldwide.