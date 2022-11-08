Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

A North Chennai Story, 'Parole' Is About Bonding Between Mother, Two Sons

Dwarakh Raja's upcoming action crime drama 'Parole' will revolve around the emotional bonding between a mother and her two sons.

‘Parole’
‘Parole’ IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 6:57 pm

Dwarakh Raja's upcoming action crime drama 'Parole', featuring R.S. Karthik in the lead, will revolve around the emotional bonding between a mother and her two sons.

Speaking at a pre-release event called by the unit of the film, actor R. S. Karthik, who plays the lead in the film, disclosed this detail. 

He said: "This movie is about the depth of the emotional bond between a mother and her two sons. Stories set against the backdrop of North Chennai are always intense. This film too will be no exception. The concept of this movie will be to the liking of everybody. The film is getting released on November 11."

Apart from R. S. Karthik, the film also features Linga, Kalpika, Monisha Murali, Vinodhini Vaidynathan, and Janaki Suresh among others.

Politician-actor Nanjil Sampath too spoke on the occasion. He said: "Director Dwarakh Raja has recognised and chosen a unique story and has interwoven it with an engrossing screenplay. Individuals with phenomenal and unparalleled thoughts always succeed in life. Both the film and everyone involved in its creation will succeed." 

For his part, director Dwarakh Raja said: "I thank producer Madhusudhanan for giving me this opportunity. The entire team became a family and bonded so well to create this movie. All the actors in this film clearly understood the essence of their characters and delivered performances accordingly."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Parole Dwarakh Raja Upcoming Movie R S Karthik Parole Movie Southern Cinema Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Amazing Theme Parks In India You Can't Miss

Five Amazing Theme Parks In India You Can't Miss

Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Was Dramatically Escorted Out Of COP27 By Aids

Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Was Dramatically Escorted Out Of COP27 By Aids