'Major' stars Adivi Sesh and is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. It is a tribute to the life and legacy of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Through his selfless acts of valor during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Palace Hotel, Major Sandeep's story serves as an emotional coming-of-age tale, eschewing clichéd jingoism for a deeper exploration of duty and sacrifice. As he deals with the question, "What is a soldier?" amidst the chaos of 26/11, Major Sandeep's dedication to his duty and country shows the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and serves as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come. It is currently on Netflix.