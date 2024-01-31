India's rich history is a treasure trove of inspiring tales, struggles, and triumphs that have shaped the nation's identity. From tales of military prowess and covert operations to stories of espionage and unwavering sacrifice, these cinematic masterpieces offer a compelling glimpse into the nation’s history. Witness the strategic brilliance and indomitable spirit of celebrated military leaders, delve into the complexities during tumultuous times, and experience the emotional rollercoaster of individuals facing unimaginable challenges. These films, available on popular streaming platforms, seamlessly weave together history, patriotism, and cinematic excellence, inviting audiences to reflect on the profound impact of true stories that have shaped the course of India's destiny.
'Sam Bahadur' To 'Raazi': 5 Must-Watch Films Inspired By Real Events Of Indian History
'Sam Bahadur'
'Sam Bahadur', chronicles the remarkable journey of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's most celebrated military leaders. Vicky Kaushal played the titular character in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. From his pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War to his strategic brilliance and indomitable spirit, this biopic offers a stirring tribute to a true hero. Recently, during the 69th Filmfare Awards held in Gujarat, the film garnered acclaim, winning in three technical categories, including Best Sound Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design, further solidifying its impact and recognition in the Indian cinema. You can watch 'Sam Bahadur' on ZEE5.
'URI: The Surgical Strike'
'URI: The Surgical Strike' is a story of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill leading a covert operation against militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016, resulting in the deaths of many soldiers. Led by Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Kriti Kulhari, the film serves as a tribute to the Indian Army, depicting the surgical strikes conducted in retaliation to the Uri attack. With intense action sequences and a patriotic fervor, URI captures the courage, precision, and sacrifice of the soldiers involved, showcasing the struggles of Indian army. It is available on ZEE5.
'Raazi'
'Raazi', starring Alia Bhatt in lead, was directed by Meghna Gulzar. It revolves around the tumultuous backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Adapted from Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, the film follows the gripping true-life story of Sehmat Khan, a 20-year-old Kashmiri girl thrust into the world of espionage to serve her country. Portrayed by Alia Bhatt in a standout performance, Sehmat navigates the treacherous waters of espionage, balancing her roles as a vulnerable wife and a trained agent. As she deals with the moral complexities of her mission, 'Raazi' deals with the themes of love, loyalty, and sacrifice amidst the chaos of war. You can watch it on Netflix.
'Major'
'Major' stars Adivi Sesh and is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. It is a tribute to the life and legacy of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Through his selfless acts of valor during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Palace Hotel, Major Sandeep's story serves as an emotional coming-of-age tale, eschewing clichéd jingoism for a deeper exploration of duty and sacrifice. As he deals with the question, "What is a soldier?" amidst the chaos of 26/11, Major Sandeep's dedication to his duty and country shows the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and serves as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come. It is currently on Netflix.
'Kesari'
Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' is an inspiring retelling of the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the greatest last stand wars in history. Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army courageously face off against a relentless onslaught of 10,000 Pashtun invaders in 1897. Despite the inevitable outcome, the film masterfully brings to life the valor and sacrifice of these brave warriors, highlighting the spirit of bravery and brotherhood that defines their legacy. With breathtaking visuals and stellar performances, it is a rousing patriotic film that is beyond its genre, making it a must-watch. It is streaming on Prime Video.