5 Disha Patani Airport Looks That Give The Perfect Comfort Vibes

Airport looks are such a thing in Bollywood and every celebrity puts an effort to come up with a solid fit that puts them in the spotlight. But somebody who nails it despite putting in zero effort is Disha Patani, who always pulls off casual attire and becomes the hottest topic of discussion.

From donning loose T-shirts, to crop tops and track pants, it seems, Disha Patani only cares about comfort while travelling across the globe. Disha Patani has been serving us comfortable airport looks all year round. From street style to rocking the chic look, the actress has completely taken over airport fashion by storm. She always chooses clothes that bring her ease, yet she manages to inspire the youth to follow her style.

Here is a look at comfort airport style from Disha Patani’s boarding closet:

Oversize Mickey Mouse T-Shirt

Disha Patani Instagram

Look how comfortably Disha Patani is paving her way in this oversize Mickey Mouse t-shirt. Not only does she look super cool donning this, but she also seems to pull off attractive as well.

Yellow Tank Top And Bottoms

Disha Patani Instagram

We are all in for this yellow OOTD that Disha Patani has pulled off really well. Matching her look with this sling bag, and cool glasses, Disha looks really appealing to our eyes.

Olive OOTD

Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani is the queen of OOTD fits and how. Carrying this olive green army look effortlessly, Patani looks really hot.

White Crop Top And Trousers

Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani is all about easy breezy looks when it comes to airports. She only focuses on boarding the flight with utmost ease and yet she manages to nail her airport fashion game.

Black Top And Trousers

Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani looks extremely rowdy yet hot in this airport look. It's her glasses and her shoes which have made her stand out from the rest of the people.