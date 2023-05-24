5 Binge-Worthy Shows On OTT Platforms That You Shouldn't Miss!

Whether you plan to go out or stay in, these OTT series will get you in the mood. To get into the holiday spirit, start binging on these amazing handpicked series from OTT segment.

'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan'- Voot

'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' (How Is This Friendship) is an Indian television series that aired on MTV India from 21 July 2014 to 31 December 2015. A third season premiered on Voot on 15 May 2018 and a fourth season premiered on 2 December 2022. The show's core lies in highlighting the importance of friendship along with other relationships, be it romance or family relations.

'Asur'- Voot

Starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, ‘Asur’ is a crime thriller that combines Hindu mythology with forensic science seamlessly. The series which released on 1 March 2020, the first season of Asur received a tremendous response. The viewers loved it owing to its thrilling plot, detailed narration, and top-notch performances. The series won several awards at various awards shows. After the success of the first season, the fans are now waiting for the second season.

'Taj: Divided By Blood'- ZEE5

The Indian period drama series ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’ stars Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati and Taaha Shah in primary roles. Set in the 16th century, the story focuses on Akbar and the battle for power between his three sons, Salim, Murad, and Daniyal. It is a warped story of the struggle for control that is rife with risky politics, poetic beauty, savage loves, icy deceit, and bloodshed.

'Gulmohar'- Disney+Hotstar

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, 'Gulmohar' is a drama that focuses on the tangled relationships of a family set to move to a new home in a new city. They plan to celebrate Holi ahead of it together, and its secrets. The series features an ensemble star cast of Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, Amol Palekar, Simran, and Utsavi Jha, among several others.

'Farzi'- Amazon Prime

The story revolves around the life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses. Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and 'Farzi' is streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023.