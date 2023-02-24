Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

5 Actors Who Have Turned Script Writers For Films

Home Art & Entertainment

5 Actors Who Have Turned Script Writers For Films

It is said that actors are the best of writers, but there a few who have written great a screenplays in the recent past. Here are a few such actors who took the task up on writing the screenplay for their movies.

Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, Vineet Kumar Singh
Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, Vineet Kumar Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 3:35 pm

It is often said that if you want a flourishing acting career, start your career behind the camera. This experience gives a person added insight into filmmaking, and what is required as an actor, by the director. Therefore, many actors have co-written scripts, and screenplays for their projects or for legendary directors and the list will simply blow your mind away.

Here are a few actors who took the task of writing the screenplay for their movies:

Farhan Akhtar

One of the prominent actors and writers in Bollywood donning multiple feathers to his hat is Farhan Akhtar. Coming from a family of writers Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan inherited writing skills by default. With the film, 'Dil Chahata Hai' released in 2001 he debuted as a director, producer and writer. Though he didn't act in the film, it was just the beginning. Since then, Farhan produced, acted, directed and written many Bollywood hit films back-to-back. Films such as ‘Don’, ‘Don 2’, ‘Rock On’, ‘Rock On 2’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara’, ‘Talaash’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ are some of the super hit films that have been written by him.

Related stories

Son Aditya Rawal Explains How He Analyses His Work With Father Paresh Rawal

Aditya Rawal Learnt Archery, Used Recurve Bow For 'Aar Ya Par' Role

Kalki Koechlin

The very talented Kalki Koechlin has written the only film ‘The Girl In Yellow Boots’ where she acted in the film showcasing her talent in the best possible way. The film was critically acclaimed that was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Konkona Sen Sharma

The talented actress Konkana Sen Sharma has given some memorable performances as an actress. She tried her hands at writing with the short film ‘Naamkoron’. Taking further her writing skills she has written and directed the thriller ‘A Death In The Gunj’ that won her several accolades.

Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet Kumar Singh was the surprise package with his film ‘Mukkabaaz’ that starred him in the lead and the script was written by Vineet himself. It took a lot of effort for Vineet to convince many filmmakers to make a film on his script having him in lead. Anurag Kashyap who worked with him before in ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ and ‘Ugly’, trusted his writing abilities and made the film on his script which was widely and critically acclaimed from every corner.

Aditya Rawal

Aditya Rawal, who recently starred in Hansal Mehta’s 'Faraaz', had co-written the script of ‘Panipat’ (2019) directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Multiple short films written by him have been screened at festivals around the world. The talented actor has written the script of a film with Jio Studious titled ‘Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai’. Rawal has also written the script for the Gujarati film titled ‘Dear Father’ starring Paresh Rawal.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Script Writer Farhan Akhtar Kalki Koechlin Vineet Kumar Singh Aditya Rawal Konkona Sen Sharma
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion