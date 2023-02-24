5 Actors Who Have Turned Script Writers For Films

It is often said that if you want a flourishing acting career, start your career behind the camera. This experience gives a person added insight into filmmaking, and what is required as an actor, by the director. Therefore, many actors have co-written scripts, and screenplays for their projects or for legendary directors and the list will simply blow your mind away.

Here are a few actors who took the task of writing the screenplay for their movies:

One of the prominent actors and writers in Bollywood donning multiple feathers to his hat is Farhan Akhtar. Coming from a family of writers Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan inherited writing skills by default. With the film, 'Dil Chahata Hai' released in 2001 he debuted as a director, producer and writer. Though he didn't act in the film, it was just the beginning. Since then, Farhan produced, acted, directed and written many Bollywood hit films back-to-back. Films such as ‘Don’, ‘Don 2’, ‘Rock On’, ‘Rock On 2’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara’, ‘Talaash’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ are some of the super hit films that have been written by him.

The very talented Kalki Koechlin has written the only film ‘The Girl In Yellow Boots’ where she acted in the film showcasing her talent in the best possible way. The film was critically acclaimed that was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The talented actress Konkana Sen Sharma has given some memorable performances as an actress. She tried her hands at writing with the short film ‘Naamkoron’. Taking further her writing skills she has written and directed the thriller ‘A Death In The Gunj’ that won her several accolades.

Vineet Kumar Singh was the surprise package with his film ‘Mukkabaaz’ that starred him in the lead and the script was written by Vineet himself. It took a lot of effort for Vineet to convince many filmmakers to make a film on his script having him in lead. Anurag Kashyap who worked with him before in ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ and ‘Ugly’, trusted his writing abilities and made the film on his script which was widely and critically acclaimed from every corner.

Aditya Rawal, who recently starred in Hansal Mehta’s 'Faraaz', had co-written the script of ‘Panipat’ (2019) directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Multiple short films written by him have been screened at festivals around the world. The talented actor has written the script of a film with Jio Studious titled ‘Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai’. Rawal has also written the script for the Gujarati film titled ‘Dear Father’ starring Paresh Rawal.