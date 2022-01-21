10 Fresh On-Screen Couples To Watch For In 2022

The year 2022 has been something most move buffs have been waiting for. The Bollywood filmmakers have promised their audience many fresh new pairings on the screen. As the fans stay excited to watch their idols take up interesting roles, it would be riveting to see what the first-time co-stars bring out in each other's performances

Here are 10 fresh on-screen couples that promise to entrall the audiences. Let's have a look at them.

Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi

The duo will be appearing in Director Shakun Batra’s 'Gehraiyaan'. Ever since the release of the teaser, fans have been going crazy witnessing the chemistry between the couple. The movie depicts the reality of complex modern relationships. Actors Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa are also a part of the project.

Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan

The two big stars have been in the industry for quite a lot of time but have never been together. They finally are set to share the screen in Director Siddharth Anand’s patriotic action-drama, ‘Fighter’. The film is being billed as India's first aerial action franchise.

Ananya Pandey – Vijay Devarakonda

Actress Ananya Pandey, last seen in 'Khaali Peeli', will be next seen in Director Puri Jagannadh’s 'Liger' opposite actor Vijay Devarakonda. The movie marks Devarakonda's debut in Bollywood. The plot of the movie revolves around a man's journey from being a 'chaiwaala' in Mumbai to becoming a professional boxer and competing in the United States.

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor

One movie that fans are going all gush-gush about is Director Ayan Mukerji's ambitious sci-fi drama ‘Brahmastra’. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in the movie. The superhero film, which also features a big cameo from actor Shah Rukh Khan, is the first in a trilogy and is being hailed as India's first original cinematic universe. After a long wait, the movie is set to release super soon.

Rajkumar Rao – Bhumi Pednekar

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar joined the cast of director Harshavardhan Kulkarni's 'Badhaai Do'. Rao will play a cop, and Pednekar will play a physical education teacher in the movie. As of now, the film is set to be released on February 4, 2022.

Prabhas – Kriti Sanon

The duo will be seen playing the roles of Lord Ram and Mata Sita respectively in Om Raut’s 'Adipurush'. The movie also stars actors Sunny Singh in the role of Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The movie is set to be a visual extravaganza with strong VFX.

Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez

Actiors Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez are the leads of director Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.The movie saying the tale of identical twins is based on William Shakespeare's classic play ‘The Comedy of Errors’. Fans can't wait to see the new pair of Singh and Fernandez together on the big screen.

Disha Patani – Sidhanth Malhotra

Actors Disha Patani and Sidhanth Malhotra will be seen opposite of each other for the first time in Dharma Productions’ 'Yodha'. The movie is jointly directed by directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.The action-packed movie is set to release in November this year.

Ayushman Khurrana – Rakul Preet Sigh

The fun duo of actors Ayushman Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Anubhati Kashyap’s directorial debut 'Doctor G'. Kashyap is the sister of famous director Anurag Kashyap. Khurrana and Singh will be seen in the roles of doctors in the movie.

Kiara Advani – Kartik Aryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan has some interesting films lined up for 2022, following his tumultuous relationship with Dharma Production, which resulted in his replacement in 'Dostana 2'. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', in which he will be seen opposite actress Kirara Advani, is one of them.