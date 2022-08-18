‘Zwigato’ First Look: Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami Depict The Bitter-Sweet Struggle Of Life In This Nandita Das Film

Kapil Sharma, known for his impeccable comic timing in his much-loved show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, is all set to showcase his acting chops yet again in Nandita Das’ ‘Zwigato’. The film features Kapil as a new food delivery rider, who is exploring the world of gig economy, while Shahana Goswani plays his homemaker wife.

Although the trailer is yet to be released, the first look of the Kapil starrer is out. The audience will be delighted to see the ace comedian shed his comic image and play a new food delivery rider, who is struggling to make ends meet. He is burdened by the patriarchal social norms as he shares his problems when he knows that his wife might earn more than him. Shahana’s character, on the other hand, wants to support his husband and wants to work to get money.

Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the film showcases the relentless struggle of life that a normal family goes through, specially in the post-pandemic world. The first look is more like a bitter-sweet feeling, just like life is.

Add to this, the film will have its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Festival (TIFF) 2022, which will commence on September 8 and end on September 18.

The first look was shared on TIFF’s Twitter handle with a caption, “In the World Premiere of ZWIGATO, director @nanditadas trains her sociopolitical gaze on the gig economy with this story about the trials and tribulations of a food app delivery driver. Starring @KapilSharmaK9 and @shahanagoswami #TIFF22”

Talking about the film, Nandita had earlier said, “Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film.”

Recently, Kapil also wrote a note of appreciation for his director Nandita Das on social media, and called her “most hardworking, most talented, actor, writer and pagal director”.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s comedy show is on a hiatus currently as he along with his team were on a tour in USA and Canada.