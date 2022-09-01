'Yashoda' New Poster: All About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is keeping social media abuzz with her intense look in the new poster of her new film 'Yashoda' in which she can be seen walking amid the crowd with a bruised face. "The indomitable will," Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote in her caption. She also revealed that the film's teaser will release on September 9. "Yashoda teaser on September 9th at 5: 49PM" .

Directed by Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan, 'Yashoda' is a sci-fi thriller produced by the banner Sridevi Movies. Besides Samantha, the film also stars Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

In May, the actress shared the first glimpse of her film and she wrote: "Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film Yashoda. #YashodaFirstGlimpse."

Samantha signed this Tamil-Telugu bilingual film in October 2021. The film's title was announced as Yashoda in December 2021 and was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages. What is interesting about the film is Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben has been brought in to train and choreograph stunts for Samantha.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. In the film, Samantha will play the role of a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency. The actress was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, costarring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will also star in the film Shaakuntalam, and Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The actress made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2.