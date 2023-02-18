Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Top Gun: Maverick' Action Director Says Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise Have Similar Passion, Dedication

Home Art & Entertainment

'Top Gun: Maverick' Action Director Says Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise Have Similar Passion, Dedication

Action choreographer Casey O'Neill, who has worked with Hollywood star Tom Cruise in films like 'Jack Reacher', the 'Mission Impossible' series and 'Top Gun: Maverick', along with having worked on Marvel Cinematic Universe, has drawn parallels between Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise for their dedication to their craft, passion for cinema and the urge to push the envelope.

Casey O'Neill. Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise
Casey O'Neill. Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 6:14 pm

Action choreographer Casey O'Neill, who has worked with Hollywood star Tom Cruise in films like 'Jack Reacher', the 'Mission Impossible' series and 'Top Gun: Maverick', along with having worked on Marvel Cinematic Universe, has drawn parallels between Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise for their dedication to their craft, passion for cinema and the urge to push the envelope.
 

Casey designed the action in the SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer 'Pathaan', which is currently smashing records at the box-office in the third week of its release.

Talking about the remarkable similarity that he has seen between Tom and SRK, Casey said: "They are both true professionals in their craft and so talented. Tom Cruise is a fearless actor who lives and breathes his craft and wants to push the envelope when it comes to his body and his cinema to only entertain audiences. SRK is just the same."

Sharing how SRK reinvented himself for 'Pathaan', the action director said: "Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body, he has unlearnt and learnt action to deliver 'Pathaan' as an entertainer like no other. Both are driven and committed lovers of cinema who will do whatever it takes to make the audience happy. I have worked with Tom on many exciting films. We all have enjoyed working with each other through the years. It was a pleasure working with another global movie star like Shah Rukh Khan and seeing him transform into an action star that no one has ever seen before."

Yash Raj Films' 'Pathaan' has been directed by Siddharth Anand, who has delivered his third blockbuster in a row after 'Bang Bang!' and the 2019 release 'War'.

Casey, who planned the brutal Dubai action sequences between John and SRK, spoke about how SRK transformed into becoming an action star.

He said: "SRK is an exceptional athlete and performer. He can adapt into many different action sequences and excels in the process of movie magic for the big screen. He is a true gentleman and an amazing actor and I was honoured to be a part in the making of Pathaan with him and the entire crew.

Related stories

Steven Spielberg Tells Tom Cruise: 'You Saved Hollywood's A**'

Ali Fazal Represents India At Oscar Luncheon, Clicks Pics With Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise Enjoys 'Fun' Oscar Luncheon, Academy Addresses Will Smith's Slap

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick Casey O'neill Hollywood Hollywood Actor Bollywood Bollywood Actor Deepika Padukone John Abraham
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts