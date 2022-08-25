Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ To Return From September 10; Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Join The Comedian In Hilarious Announcement Video 

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has shared a hilarious video in order to announce the return of his show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Promo
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Promo Instagram

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 3:49 pm

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which has aired around 387 episodes till now, recently went on a break in order to accommodate comedian Kapil Sharma’s tour of the USA, Canada, and Australia. However, now adding to the excitement, Kapil is all set to return with a new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, and the same was revealed by Sony Entertainment, which dropped a hilarious announcement video for the upcoming season. 

In the video, the cast of the popular talk show, including Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh, and Ishtiyak Khan, gather around Kapil, who is lying on a hospital bed. While he recognises his father-in-law, played by Ishtiyak Khan, Kiku Sharda’s Gudiya, and Chandan Prabhakar’s Chandu, he fails to recognise his wife, played by Sumona. He ends up asking, “Yeh behenji kaun hai (who is this?)?” Soon Srishti Rode (Gazal) enters, and Kapil makes a recovery after seeing her. Kapil is then pulled up by Archana, who tells him, “You have forgotten your wife, but you remember her Scooter’s number?”

Check out the video here:

Clearly, the show is all set to be back from September 10. “Kapil Sharma is back with a new season and new reasons to make you laugh. Watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm on Sony TV,” the channel announced.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek is not returning for the new season, reportedly due to producers not able to match his fee requirements.

