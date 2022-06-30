Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
'South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2' Teaser Shows Fictional Town Being Pushed To Disaster

The teaser of 'South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2' was released on Thursday. The fourth South Park TV movie is set to stream from July 13 on OTT platform Paramount+, reports 'Deadline'.

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 3:25 pm

As per 'Deadline' the streaming movie tells the story of a severe drought that pushes the town of South Park to the brink of disaster, as evidenced by one man's desperate attempt to gain entry to a water park.

Part 1 of The Streaming Wars premiered June 1 on Paramount+ and saw Cartman locking horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolded and threatened South Park's very existence.

South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone serve as executive producers on both Streaming Wars projects, alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers.

The latest South Park telepic continues the 25th anniversary celebration of the low-tech toon, which premiered August 13, 1997, on Comedy Central.

[With Inputs From IANS]

South Park Animation Political Discourse OTT Platforms Fiction
