'Sex Education' Star Ncuti Gatwa To Take Over As The New 'Doctor Who' After Jodie Whittaker

The BBC confirmed Sunday that Ncuti Gatwa will succeed Jodie Whittaker as 'Doctor Who,' putting an end to uncertainty about the legendary Time Lord's next regeneration according to a report by WKRN.com

In a statement released by the broadcaster, returning showrunner Russell T Davies said, "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.”

Gatwa, whose first name is pronounced "SHOO-tee," presently plays Eric Effiong in Netflix's high school comedy-drama ‘Sex Education,’ in which he is openly homosexual but comes from a devout home.

Born in Rwanda and brought up in Scotland, Gatwa, 29, won't be the first Black Doctor. Actor Jo Martin has appeared in many episodes as the Fugitive Doctor. Whittaker succeeded Peter Capaldi as the 13th Doctor in 2017, making her the first woman to play the primary galaxy-hopping, alien Time Lord who regenerates into new bodies. Her final ‘Doctor Who’ episode is set to appear later this year.

The first series of ‘Doctor Who' aired from 1963 until 1989. In addition to Capaldi and Whittaker, the Doctor has been played by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, and Matt Smith since the show's revival in 2005. Other actors, like Karen Gillan and Billie Piper, have created a reputation for themselves as the Doctor's companion on the program.

"This job and programme represent so much to so many people all across the globe, including myself, and each of my incredible predecessors has handled that particular duty and honour with the utmost care. I will try my best to do the same," Gatwa said in the statement, describing his feelings as a mix of sincerely honoured, beyond enthusiastic, and, of course, a little bit afraid.

Next year will not only mark the beginning of Gatwa's term but also Davies' return to ‘Doctor Who’ after a decade away. "Working with Russell T Davies is a dream come true," Gatwa remarked.

The writer and producer oversaw the relaunch until 2009, and has since worked on other series such as 'A Very English Scandal' and 'It's A Sin.' He assured his fans that 2023 will be amazing. "Unlike the Doctor, I only have one heart," Gatwa remarked, "but I'm giving it all to this programme."