Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Rust' Crew Divided Over The Settlement To Resume Shoot

The 'Rust' settlement that will allow production to resume on the Spaghetti Western Alec Baldwin-led movie, has triggered complicated feelings among the film's crew.

Listen to the story

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Wiki Commons

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 3:01 pm

The 'Rust' settlement that will allow production to resume on the Spaghetti Western Alec Baldwin-led movie, has triggered complicated feelings among the film's crew. 

Some members of the crew have said they would not return to the project, but others have supported the decision, reports Variety.

The producers announced recently that they plan to resume production in January, more than a year after Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while preparing for a scene at a location near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

According to Variety, the producers, including Baldwin, settled a wrongful death lawsuit that had been brought by Hutchins' husband, Matthew, and said that they intend to complete the film to honour Hutchins' memory.

The lawsuit alleged that the production cut corners to save money, and put the crew at risk. And several crew members said they did feel unsafe and have no intention of going back. The district attorney continues to investigate, and may yet file criminal charges in the case. Three other civil suits are still pending.

Variety adds that the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Review Commission is expected to conduct an eight-day hearing on set-safety violations in April.

The production company is challenging the state agency's conclusion that it violated industry firearms rules and showed "plain indifference" to set-safety. It is also disputing a $136,793 penalty imposed upon it.

Related stories

Alec Baldwin Could Face Charges For 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

FBI Concludes Alec Baldwin Pulled Trigger Killing Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin Won't Let Negativity Destroy Him In 2022 After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rust Alec Baldwin Halyna Hutchins Alec Baldwin Killed Hutchins Fatal Shooting On Rust Set Rust Resumes Upcoming Movie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

‘Mismatched 2’ On Netflix To ‘Shantaram’ On Apple TV+ – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child