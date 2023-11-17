'Pippa': Bengali Poet Nazrul Islam’s Grandson Urges Makers To Remove AR Rahman’s Version Of ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’

'Pippa' makers recently landed into controversy over music composer AR Rahman's rendition of Bengali poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s patriotic song 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat' in the film. The song, written and composed by the legendary poet in 1922 was a nationalist anthem against British rule. Rahman received criticism in West Bengal and Bangladesh.

On Thursday, family members of Nazrul Islam appealed to the makers of 'Pippa' to either remove Rahman’s version of ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ from the film or include the original composition of the song.

Speaking to The Indian Express at Kolkata Press Club, Nazrul Islam’s grandson Arindam Kazi said, ''Right now, we cannot take any legal action against the producers as licence agreement was made to use the song. We can only make an appeal to drop the AR Rahman’s version of the song from the film. As a large section of the Bengali diaspora is not happy with the new version of such an iconic song, the producers should consider removing it from the film. If not, then they should retain the original composition of the song and include that in the film.”

‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ was first recorded in June 1949, sung by folk singer Girin Chakraborty.

Arindam’s mother, Kazi Kalyani had given her consent to use the song in the film in 2021 in the presence of her elder son Anirban.

“If we can form a platform or a forum which would make the same appeal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu, then the producers might get the pressure to remove the song,” added Arindam.

He said that after the death of his mother, who used to handle the copyright issues of Nazrul's songs, one should take his permission and Bangladeshi singer Khilkhil Kazi who is also the granddaughter of Nazrul Islam to use the poet' songs.

Arindam also said that it would take another 15 to 16 years for the copyright of his grandfather’s songs to expire and till then, the family is the custodian of his songs.

Khilkhil Kazi who was also present at the press conference said, “In Bangladesh, there is a Nazrul Institute which works to preserve his songs. If we have to protect his songs, then a committee should be formed by the government to keep his family members and artists from both Bangladesh and India. This would ensure that his songs are not violated in the near future''.

However, on Monday, Roy Kapur Films took to their official Instagram handle and shared a statement addressing the controversy on the song 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat'. Pippa stars Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.