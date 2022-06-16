Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
'Ms Marvel' Reveals Her Love For Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has found a big fan in the superhero 'Ms Marvel' also known as Kamala Khan.

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 9:18 pm

With a new episode dropping every week, it tells the story of a South Asian teenager growing up in Jersey City. The series also gives a massive shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan.

In this new clip from the series, Kamala Khan and her friend are seen talking about Shah Rukh Khan and his best movies, especially 'Baazigar' and 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' (DDLJ). Meanwhile, co-executive producer for the series Sana Amanat revealed in a recent interview that Shah Rukh's mentions in the web series are taken from the comics.

"If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We'll go back to production. We're (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody! SRK is from the comics. We have some Shah Rukh Khan mentions in the comics because it was linked to Kamala's connectivity with Bollywood, and we love him," Sana Amanat added.

Iman Vellani makes her acting debut as Ms Marvel, and is supported by a diverse and deeply talented supporting cast including Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and Rish Shah as Kamran, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

'Ms Marvel' premiered on June 8 and is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

[With inputs from IANS]

