Actress Geetanjali Kulkarni has been acting for over 20 years, but it is only now, that she has witnessed an unrest within the industry, regarding the uncertainty, in the way the industry is functioning, because of the many restrictions imposed on it by the government due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of unrest these days. Everyone wants to work quickly and there’s no time. Everybody is in such a hurry, because no one knows when the next lockdown will be imposed, and so what will they do? No one is giving time to explore stories, themes etc and everyone is just in a hurry,” she says.

But while she admits that the industry, and the country along with the rest of the world is going through “difficult times”, it will also bring “different lives at the forefront” which will allow “artistes and story tellers to tell these stories in a more sensitive and empathetic way”.

For instance, her upcoming role in the Hindi-language anthology ‘Unpaused: Naya Safar’, where she will be part of the film titled ‘War Room’, playing the role of Sangeeta Waghmare. “Over the last two years or so, we have seen so many people, the frontline workers, volunteering, helping out of the way, despite the difficulties the faced in their own personal lives. Yet, they are still trying to help the society, and I have personally seen so many people do that. To portray such real characters is always challenging,” she says.

“It's an emotional story, and as a viewer you go up and down with the characters in the story. We have all been in that phase, we have all seen that time. So, there wasn’t any outside research needed as such. Yes, learning about things like what goes inside the war room, hoe they plan and act, the kind of vocabulary the use, all of these things we learnt,” she signs off.

'Unpaused: Naya Safar' will be released on January 21, on Amazon Prime.