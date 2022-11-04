Director Pradeep Ranganathan, who marks his debut as an actor with his recently released film 'Love Today', has penned an emotional post about making the film, which he said was a three-year dream.

#LoveToday is not mine anymore. Its yours . I made it for you . I love you all .

And seeing all the special morning shows and hearing the opening is great , cant thank more .



— Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) November 3, 2022

The film, which is a romcom focused on relationships in today's world, has Ivana playing the female lead and Sathyaraj playing her father in the film.