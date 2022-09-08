‘Lootere’ Teaser: Hansal Mehta Presents A Gripping Tale Of ‘Survival, Terror And Chaos’ Starring Rajat Kapoor

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has released the teaser of his upcoming show, titled ‘Lootere’ on Thursday. Directed by Hansal’s son Jai Mehta, the show stars Rajat Kapoor in the lead.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Hansal wrote, “Proud to present this @jaihmehta directorial #Lootere. A tale of greed, survival, terror and chaos – #HotstarSpecials #Lootere, coming soon. Produced by @shaaileshrsingh.”

Clearly, the teaser takes the audience on a journey of gun violence, and treachery. It opens with a glimpse of a ship in the middle of a sea. Soon, we see people on a boat (who are most probably thieves or terrorists) approaching the ship while Rajat Kapoor sees them all with his pair of binoculars. The teaser then shifts to a hijack situation with action-packed visuals of violence and gunshots. At the end of the teaser, Rajat Kapoor is heard saying, “Welcome to Somalia…”

Apart from Rajat Kapoor, the other cast members of the series have not been revealed yet. The show is written by Jai Mehta along with Suparn Varma, Vishal Kapoor and Vaibhav Vishal. It will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the work front, Hansal is also set to helm a SonyLIV series based on RK Yadav’s book ‘Mission R&AW’, which will trace the life and journey of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the first chief of India’s foreign intelligence agency R&AW. He is also working on the follow up of ‘Scam 1992’ titled ‘Scam: 2003’, which will chronicle the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim Telgi.

Last but not the least, the filmmaker is also wrapping up his directorial feature ‘Faraaz’, an action-thriller which marks the debut of actor Zahan Kapoor and features Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal as well.