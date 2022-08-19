Friday, Aug 19, 2022
‘Lal Qile Se Goonj – Nehru Se Modi Tak’: Anupam Kher Brings Forth Stories of Indian Prime Ministers

Anupam Kher is acting as a narrator and also producing a new show called ‘Lal Qile Se Goonj – Nehru Se Modi Tak’. The show delves into the history of independent India through the eyes of the numerous Prime Ministers.

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 7:20 pm

In his career that has spanned about four decades, Anupam Kher has donned many hats to entertain and educate his audiences. Now, he is set to don yet another avatar as he turns into a narrator for a special show titled ‘Lal Qile Se Goonj – Nehru Se Modi Tak’ that aims to tell stories about all the Indian Prime Ministers to date.

The special show sees Kher juggle two roles, as not only does he serve as its narrator but also the producer for it under his production house Anupam Kher Studios. The team is celebrating India's 75 years of independence with this show.

Talking about the program and the celebration of India’s independence, Anupam Kher expresses, “India has progressed immensely over the last 75 years, and India’s Prime Ministers have been crucial in making it possible. As someone who has passionately followed the course of our nation’s political history, I believe this show will be as informative as it is interesting.”

The show delves deep into independent India’s history through the speeches of some of the key Prime Ministers of India. Analysing the policies and decisions that were taken–or not taken–by them, ultimately altering the course of our nation, Kher will discuss the formation of the nation that stands today as the largest democracy in the world.

Kher has shot on the premises of the PM’s Museum at Teen Murti Bhavan, giving a befitting backdrop to the show.

Anupam Kher Jawaharlal Nehru Narendra Modi
