‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Shahid Kapoor Says He Had To Treat Mira Rajput With ‘Kid Gloves’ Because Of Age Difference

Karan Johar is known for manifesting many Bollywood interesting pairs on the couch of ‘Koffee With Karan’. Well, in the eighth episode of the season 7, the manifestation king striked again as Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor graced the coveted couch. With conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur, Kiara and Shahid brought forth their honest, candid side to the couch.

During the episode, Shahid spoke about the significant age difference between him and his wife, Mira Rajput. He ended up praising her for making adjustments to fit into his life, as she was in her early 20s while Shahid was 34 when they tied the knot in 2015.

When Karan asked Shahid if marrying someone who had no connection to Bollywood was a conscious choice for the actor, he quipped, “I have two very distinct sides to myself. One is obviously what people see of me being an actor, and from the fraternity, and the glitz and the glamour, you know all that. And then I also have a very homely and spiritual side to myself. So, I always found it difficult to come across somebody who would be able to understand both sides of me. And I really struggled with that. And I was 34 and I was kind of ready to settle down. And just at that time, through family and through friends everything came up. But it just happened and we met and it’s the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that.”

Karan also asked Shahid if he had encouraged Mira in ‘the career domain’ since she is now an established influencer. To which Shahid replied, “When we got married, I was 34 and she was 20. So I had to approach it very differently. She needed to be cared for, with kid gloves. She had left everything in her life and had come to Bombay. I was very established in my space and films in general and this world of films can be very intimidating and judgemental. Sometimes, I used to feel like I know too much and I think I can tell her what to do and how to be. But I used to sometimes do it from a place of wanting to protect her.”

Shahid and Mira are proud parents to two children — daughter Misha and son Zain.

Meanwhile, ‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ streams every Thursday at 12 midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.